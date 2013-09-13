India's Modi crowned as opposition prime minister candidate

NEW DELHI, Sept 13 Hindu nationalist Narendra
Modi was crowned as the candidate for prime minister of India's
main opposition party on Friday, cementing the remarkable rise
of a leader adored by business but tainted by deadly religious
riots that broke out on his watch.
"It's BJP tradition to announce its PM candidate before Lok
Sabha elections. So today our parliamentary board decided that
Sri Nadrendra Modiji will be our PM candidate," Bharatiya Janata
Party (BJP) president Rajnath Singh said at a press conference.
The country is due to go to the polls by May 2014.