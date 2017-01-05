版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 18:06 BJT

BRIEF-India says will consider tax incentives sought by other firms while deciding on Apple

Jan 5 * India's Trade Minister says will consider tax incentives sought by other companies while deciding on Apple Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Mayank Bhardwaj)
