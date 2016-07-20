版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 20日 星期三 22:49 BJT

BRIEF-India approves plans of Ambuja Cements to acquire 24 pct of Holcim

July 20 Ambuja Cements Ltd

* To acquire 24 percent of its holding firm Holcim - Govt official Further company coverage: (Reporting by Manoj Kumar)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐