公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 6日 星期三 17:32 BJT

BRIEF-India clears 51 pct stake sale in Viom Networks to American Tower Corp

April 6 India cabinet clears 51 percent stake sale in Viom Networks to American Tower Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh)

