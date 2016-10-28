版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 28日 星期五 18:30 BJT

Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas posts Q3 net loss of $33.8 mln

BRASILIA Oct 28 Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA, Brazil's largest listed flat steelmaker, posted a third-quarter net loss of 107 million reais ($33.8 million) compared to a loss of about 1 billion reais a year earlier, a securities filing showed on Friday.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - a gauge of operational profit known as EBITDA - rose to 307 million reais from a loss of 65 million in the same quarter of last year.

($1 = 3.1643 reais) (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; editing by Jason Neely)

