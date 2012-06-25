版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 25日

Opportunities limit Petrobras' ethanol investments

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 25 Sparse opportunities in Brazil's ethanol sector have limited the number of new biofuel projects in the five-year investment plan of the state-led oil company Petrobras, Chief Executive Maria das Gracas Foster said on Monday.

