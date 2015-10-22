版本:
2015年 10月 23日

BRIEF-Vale CEO estimates China producing 180 mln tonnes of iron ore

Oct 22 Vale SA

* Vale's CEO estimates China is currently producing between 180 and 190 million tonnes of grade-adjusted iron ore per year, down from 240 million tonnes in 2014

* Comments were made on a conference call with investors Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stephen Eisenhammer)

