BRIEF-Brazil's Gerdau sees leverage lower in coming quarters

Oct 29 Comments made on conference call with reporters:

* Brazil's Gerdau CEO says third quarter results impacted by increase in imports to North America and Brazil, mainly from China

* Gerdau's CFO says company aims to reduce leverage over future quarters

* CFO says he expects leverage at company to be reduced over the next one or two quarters Third quarter results coverage: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stephen Eisenhammer)

