BRIEF-Brazil's Petrorio says in advanced talks to buy a Petrobras asset

March 24 (Reuters) -

* Brazilian oil firm Petrorio is in advanced talks with Petrobras to buy an asset from the state-run oil company, Petrorio's chief finance officer said on a conference call on Thursday

* The CFO gave no further details on the asset Petrorio is looking to buy

* Petrobras is in the process of selling assets as it looks to reduce its debt burden in the face of falling oil prices and a broad corruption probe focused on the company Further company coverage: and (Reporting By Marta Nogueira)