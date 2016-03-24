BRIEF-Brazil's Petrorio says in advanced talks to buy a Petrobras asset

March 24 (Reuters) -
* Brazilian oil firm Petrorio is in advanced talks with
Petrobras to buy an asset from the state-run oil company,
Petrorio's chief finance officer said on a conference call on
Thursday
* The CFO gave no further details on the asset Petrorio is
looking to buy
* Petrobras is in the process of selling assets as it looks
to reduce its debt burden in the face of falling oil prices and
a broad corruption probe focused on the company
(Reporting By Marta Nogueira)