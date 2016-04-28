版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四 23:58 BJT

BRIEF-Brazil's Vale plans to produce 340 mln tonnes of iron ore in 2016

April 28 (Reuters) -

* Brazilian miner Vale said on Thursday that production of 340 million tonnes of iron ore is the best option in terms of maintaining margins at current prices for this year

* Vale said it does not want to take up its option to buy a stake in Fortescue in the short, or perhaps even medium, term Main results story: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stephen Eisenhammer)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐