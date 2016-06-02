版本:
BRIEF-Brazil mines and energy minister says to support changes to oil law

June 2 Petroleo Brasileiro SA :

* Brazil's Mines and Energy Minister Fernando Coelho Filho said on Thursday he will support changes to oil production laws to help reduce obligatory investments by state-oil company Petrobras Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stephen Eisenhammer)

