BRIEF-Petrobras CEO says fuel prices will be decided by and for company

June 2 On Thursday, the new Petrobras chief executive Pedro Parente told reporters:

* Petrobras is looking to sell assets that are not part of its core business

* Partnerships will be an important part of potential asset sales

* Fuel prices will be determined based on the company's business needs and be decided independently of the government

* Company should have the right of first refusal on Brazil offshore subsalt fields Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jeb Blount)

