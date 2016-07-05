BRIEF-Break up of Usiminas possible, no negotiations yet -Nippon

July 5 (Reuters) -

* CEO of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal in Brazil, Yoichi Furuta, says break up of Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas is possible, but no negotiations yet underway

* Nippon Steel is a controlling shareholder of Usiminas, but has been at loggerheads for two years with fellow controlling shareholder Ternium

* Usiminas is looking at cutting more jobs, Nippon Steel CEO in Brazil said

* Nippon Steel Brazil CEO says does not expect a recovery in Brazilian steel market in short term

* Nippon Steel Brazil CEO says CSN could interfere negatively with Usiminas

* CSN is a shareholder in Usiminas, but outside the controlling bloc Further company coverage: (Reporting By Alberto Alerigi)