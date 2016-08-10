BRIEF-Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau hopes reduce leverage by end of year

Aug 10 (Reuters) -

* Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA said it is seeing some signs of a recovery in Brazilian steel demand

* Gerdau said hopes to keep reducing leverage in dollar terms until end of year

* Gerdau said its mills in Brazil reached a utilization rate of 75 percent capacity in Q2, compared to 65 percent in Q1 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi)