2016年 3月 22日

BRIEF-Petrobras says it will delay opening Comperj refinery

March 21 Petrobras CEO says:

* company reorganization will be discussed and approved at a March 30 board meeting

* could review Brazil fuel prices after non-competitive prices cut demand

* will delay opening of Comperj refinery until at least 2023 after failing to find partner for troubled project Further company coverage:

