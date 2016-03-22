版本:
BRIEF-Petrobras expects to end 2016 with $21 bln in cash

March 22 (Reuters) -

* Petrobras expects to end 2016 with $21 billion cash position versus $26 billion at the beginning of 2016

* Petrobras expects to generate operational cash flow of $22 billion in 2016, the state run oil company said in a conference call to discuss fourth quarter results on Tuesday Main results story: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jeb Blount)
