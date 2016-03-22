BRIEF-Petrobras expects to end 2016 with $21 bln in cash

BRIEF-Alere says review to complete 2016 annual report on Form 10-K is not complete
* Alere announces update on form 10-k and provides preliminary unaudited financial results
March 22 (Reuters) -
* Petrobras expects to end 2016 with $21 billion cash position versus $26 billion at the beginning of 2016
* Petrobras expects to generate operational cash flow of $22 billion in 2016, the state run oil company said in a conference call to discuss fourth quarter results on Tuesday Main results story: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jeb Blount)
* MGT Capital Investments Inc - it has closed on financing to allow company to materially ramp up its bitcoin mining operations
* Collplant Holdings Ltd - signed a new, exclusive distributor agreement in Turkey to market Vergenix FG, for treatment of chronic wounds