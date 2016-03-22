BRIEF-Petrobras expects class action trial in New York in early Sept.

BRIEF-Alere says review to complete 2016 annual report on Form 10-K is not complete
* Alere announces update on form 10-k and provides preliminary unaudited financial results
March 22 (Reuters) -
* Petrobras says it expects class action lawsuit to go to trial in New York in early September
* Petrobras says it is working to reduce the risk that projects outlined in 2015 strategic plan will be delayed
* Petrobras says loan accord with China Development Bank does not require it to use full $10 billion of credit line Main results story: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jeb Blount)
* MGT Capital Investments Inc - it has closed on financing to allow company to materially ramp up its bitcoin mining operations
* Collplant Holdings Ltd - signed a new, exclusive distributor agreement in Turkey to market Vergenix FG, for treatment of chronic wounds