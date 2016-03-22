BRIEF-Petrobras says Libra exploration results "absolutely magnificent"

March 22 Comments from fourth quarter results conference call:

* Petrobras exploration head says exploration results in Libra subsalt area, offshore Brazil, are "absolutely magnificent"

* Petrobras exploration head says long duration well tests to start in Libra subsalt area at beginning of 2017

* Petrobras says problems at platform in Parque das Baleias offshore field have been fixed, production now operating at full capacity

* Petrobras exploration chief says production declines in offshore Campos basin have been brought under control Main results story: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jeb Blount)