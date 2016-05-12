BRIEF-Brazil steelmaker CSN expects to cut costs, raise prices

May 12 (Reuters) -
* CSN cuts first-quarter cash cost for ore deliveries to
China to $31.20 per wet metric tonne (WMT) from $45.40/WMT year
earlier -official
* Brazilian steelmaker CSN Expects it can cut capital
investments below the 1.2 Bln reais expected for 2016
* Brazil steelmaker CSN expects to raise Brazil steel price
10 percent in June
* Brazil steelmaker CEO Steinbruch says he expects further
cost cuts for iron ore shipment transport costs
* Brazil steelmaker CSN chief Steinbruch says he expects
EBITDA to increase in coming quarters as cost cutting continues
* CEO of Brazilian steelmaker CSN says he's a bit
disappointed with first-quarter result, but debt-cutting efforts
were hurt by a weaker Brazilian real
* CSN says it will maintain its outlook for 5.5 million
tonnes of steel sales in 2016, sees little problem passing on
price increase
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: [CSNA3.SA ]
(Reporting by Jeb Blount)