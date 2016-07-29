BRIEF-Petrobras working hard to meet $15.1 bln asset-sale goal

July 29 Petroleo Brasilerio SA, or Petrobras,
Chief Financial Officer Ivan Monteiro and Exploration and
Production chief Solange Guedes spoke to reporters in Sao Paulo
about the company's agreement to sell its 66 percent stake in
the BM-S-8 offshore block, home to the giant Carcara field, to
Norway's Statoil ASA.
* Recent Petrobras asset sales an important sign company is
moving forward with large plan to sell assets including BR
Distribuidora fuels unit and onshore oil fields.
* Petrobras says strategy and asset-sale plan is based on
generating cash in the near term.
* Petrobras CFO Monteiro says sale of Chile, Argentina, and
Brazil offshore and petrochemical assets shows company is
keeping its promises.
* Petrobras exploration and production chief says sale of 66
percent stake in offshore Carcará field to Norway's Statoil will
free up cash for investments that will have expected return
sooner.
* Petrobras says Carcara offshore oil stake sold to Statoil
will only bring return to owners in next decade.
* Petrobras says Carcara field sold to Statoil will require
equipment that is very different than Petrobras' existing
subsalt systems and will cost 25 percent to 30 percent more than
its standard offshore systems.
* Petrobras says its asset sales are very focused on
protecting the company's near term ability to generate cash
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Daniel Flynn)