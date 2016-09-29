BRIEF-Brazil's Petrobras says new policies tighten board, management hiring

Sept 29 Petrobras corporate risk manager Carlos
Alberto Rechelo spoke about company's new board and senior
management hiring policies in a conference call with reporters.
* Brazil's Petrobras says new policy sets clear rules for
advertising board and senior executive positions and choosing
winning candidate.
* Petrobras hiring policy for top officials will make
posting of jobs public and establish committee responsible for
outcome.
* Petrobras says minority shareholder representative on
board will be able to oversee all key hiring decisions
* Corporate risk chief says Petrobras is expanding
background checks for all board members, senior managers.
* Petrobras policy will prohibit ministers and other
government officials from participating in board, top management
positions.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount)