版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 30日 星期五 05:05 BJT

BRIEF-Brazil's Petrobras says new policies tighten board, management hiring

Sept 29 Petrobras corporate risk manager Carlos Alberto Rechelo spoke about company's new board and senior management hiring policies in a conference call with reporters.

* Brazil's Petrobras says new policy sets clear rules for advertising board and senior executive positions and choosing winning candidate.

* Petrobras hiring policy for top officials will make posting of jobs public and establish committee responsible for outcome.

* Petrobras says minority shareholder representative on board will be able to oversee all key hiring decisions

* Corporate risk chief says Petrobras is expanding background checks for all board members, senior managers.

* Petrobras policy will prohibit ministers and other government officials from participating in board, top management positions. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jeb Blount)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐