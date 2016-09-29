BRIEF-Brazil's Petrobras says new policies tighten board, management hiring

Sept 29 Petrobras corporate risk manager Carlos Alberto Rechelo spoke about company's new board and senior management hiring policies in a conference call with reporters.

* Brazil's Petrobras says new policy sets clear rules for advertising board and senior executive positions and choosing winning candidate.

* Petrobras hiring policy for top officials will make posting of jobs public and establish committee responsible for outcome.

* Petrobras says minority shareholder representative on board will be able to oversee all key hiring decisions

* Corporate risk chief says Petrobras is expanding background checks for all board members, senior managers.

* Petrobras policy will prohibit ministers and other government officials from participating in board, top management positions.