版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 23:02 BJT

BRIEF-Brazil's Vale expects Mitsui coal deal to close in weeks

Oct 27 Vale Sa

* Brazilian miner Vale has found negotiations with Australia's Fortescue Metals Group over shared blending more complex than anticipated, Vale's head of iron ore Peter Poppinga said on a conference call without going into details

* Vale's CEO Murilo Ferreira said he expects the coal deal with Japan's Mitsui to close in coming weeks Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stephen Eisenhammer)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐