BRIEF-Mosaic sees room for efficiencies in Vale fertilizer assets

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 19 (Reuters) -
* Mosaic Company says expects Vale fertilizer deal to be accretive by 5-10 cents per share by 2018
* Mosaic Company says not currently focused on production increases at acquired Brazil assets
* Mosaic company says believes Vale fertilizer deal will be "firmly cash flow positive"
* Mosaic Company says sees a lot of room to make operational efficiencies at acquired Brazil fertilizer units
* Mosaic Company says miner Vale will own around 11 percent of Mosaic after deal
* Mosaic Company says looks forward to making the most of relationship with Vale in years to come
Mosaic Company says reasonable to expect a 30-50 percent reduction in dividend by end of Q1 if market doesn't improve
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.