版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 4日 星期五 19:40 BJT

BRIEF-Brazil's Petrorio says takes over Maersk's 40 pct in Polvo field

Dec 4 Petrorio SA

* Brazil's Petrorio says the national oil regulator ANP approved the exit of Maersk from Polvo field

* Petrorio to take over Maersk's 40 percent stake and hold 100 percent of asset Further company coverage: (Reporting by Reese Ewing. Editing by Jane Merriman)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐