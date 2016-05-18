版本:
BRIEF-Brazil Gerdau denies participation on tax evasion scheme

May 18 Brazil steelmaker Gerdau SA says it had access to the documents regarding formal accusation against its directors related to so called Zelotes investigation conducted by Brazil's federal police

* Gerdau denies participation of any of its executives in a scheme involving payments to government officials aiming to reduce the amount of taxes it would have to pay in Brazil (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)

