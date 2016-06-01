版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 1日 星期三 20:29 BJT

BRIEF-Petrobras announces results of waterfall tender offers for bonds

June 1 Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, announced on Wednesday results of its waterfall tender offers for bonds.

* Petrobras says bondholders with $7.5 billion and 1.9 billion euros of bonds accepted the previously announced buy-back offers

* Company says payment of operation is scheduled for June 3 Further company coverage:

