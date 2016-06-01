BRIEF-Petrobras announces results of waterfall tender offers for bonds

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources sold 29,399 ounces of gold equivalent in Q4
* Mandalay resources corporation announces production and sales results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2016
June 1 Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, announced on Wednesday results of its waterfall tender offers for bonds.
* Petrobras says bondholders with $7.5 billion and 1.9 billion euros of bonds accepted the previously announced buy-back offers
* Company says payment of operation is scheduled for June 3 Further company coverage:
* Mandalay resources corporation announces production and sales results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2016
* Says transaction includes two facilities in Newark and Columbus, Ohio
* Q3 gross refining margin $10.8 per barrel (Adds details from press release)