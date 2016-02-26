版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 27日 星期六

BRIEF-Production of oil derivatives in brazil in january rises 3.1 percent from year ago - anp

Volume Of Refined Oil In Brazil Rises 2.3 Pct In January From Same Month A Year Earlier

* Anp

* Anp oil regulator Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

