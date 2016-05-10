版本:
BRIEF-Brazil's Vale says no agreement on MRN sale- filing

May 10 (Reuters) -

* Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Tuesday it had finished negotiating with Hydro over the sale of a 40 percent stake in bauxite producer Mineração Rio do Norte (MRN) without agreeing on commercial terms (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer)

