BRIEF-Brazil Eletrobras shares fall 6 percent after ADRs suspended

May 18 Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA
* Preferred and common shares fell by 6 percent in early trade Wednesday
* Brazil's federal electricity utility company Eletrobras failed to submit an F-20 form to the Securities and Exchange Commission concerning potential losses from corruption in its mega projects such as the Belo Monte hydroelectric plant and the Angra 3 thermonuclear plant
* The projects are being investigated by Brazilian prosecutors after executives in the projects were ensnared in Brazil's biggest ever corruption scandal
* The company's ADRs were suspended on the New York Stock Exchange and could be delisted for failing to present its earnings in a timely manner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Reese Ewing)
Jan 18 The foundation created by billionaire Bill Gates and his wife Melinda plans to sell 60 million Class B shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc donated by Warren Buffett, reflecting the fellow billionaire's desire that proceeds be spent on charitable works.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 The margin on bearish bets on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries over bullish positions shrank further as investors reconsidered how many of President-elect Trump's economic policies will be enacted in the coming months, J.P. Morgan said on Wednesday.