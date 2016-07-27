BRIEF-Brazil's Vale says to provision of 3.7 bln reais for Samarco - filing

July 27 Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA
says on Wednesday it will make a 3.7 bln real
provision in the second quarter for the Samarco tailings dam
burst agreement
* The provision will be used to support the foundation
established in an accord with authorities to execute long-term
programs for the remediation and compensation for environmental
damage as a result of the dam burst disaster at Samara
* Vale says it will give short-term credit of $100 million
to support operations at Samara
* Vale says expects to contribute $150 million to the
foundation in the second half of 2016
