BRIEF-Brazil's Vale says to provision of 3.7 bln reais for Samarco - filing

July 27 Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA says on Wednesday it will make a 3.7 bln real provision in the second quarter for the Samarco tailings dam burst agreement

* The provision will be used to support the foundation established in an accord with authorities to execute long-term programs for the remediation and compensation for environmental damage as a result of the dam burst disaster at Samara

* Vale says it will give short-term credit of $100 million to support operations at Samara

* Vale says expects to contribute $150 million to the foundation in the second half of 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Reese Ewing)