公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 29日

BRIEF-CEO of America Movil in Brazil says no plans to acquire Oi assets

June 29 Jose Felix, Chief Executive of America Movil Brazil unit, said the company has no plans to acquire Oi assets

