BRIEF-Vale says continues to evaluate divestment strategies

Aug 5 Brazilian mining company Vale SA said on Thursday it continues to evaluate divestment strategies, including sale of core assets

* Vale said in a securities filing, however, that it has no additional information regarding possible deals that it should disclose at the moment (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)

