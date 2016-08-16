BRIEF-Brazil to reschedule privatization of Eletrobras' Celg unit

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 16 (Reuters) -
* Brazil's Mines and Energy Ministry said on Tuesday it would have to reschedule the privatization of Celg, a distribution asset controlled by the state-run electricity holding company Eletrobras
* In a statement, the ministry said interested investors failed to present the financial guarantees needed to participate in the privatization auction for Celg by deadline
* Investors said in early August that Celg's heavy debts and a high minimum price for the asset set by the government would likely dampen interest in the auction
* Celg, which serves the agricultural-rich center-west state of Goiás, is the first power distributor to be sold by Eletrobras, as holding company Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA ELET6.SAis known Further company coverage: (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Reese Ewing)
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.