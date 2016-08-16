版本:
BRIEF-Brazil's Eletrbras needs to revue investment plans - CEO

Aug 16 (Reuters) -

* Brazil's state-controlled electricity holding firm Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA needs to revue investment plans that are incompatible with its operational cash flow needs, company CEO said on Tuesday

* Eletrobras CEO says there is considerable room for cutting company costs (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Reese Ewing)

