BRIEF-Brazil Fibria says pulp price close to production costs

TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 21 Brazil wood pulp producer Fibria Celulose SA :
* Commercial director says price of pulp close to cost of production
* Commercial director has no comment on possible price increase by year-end
* CFO says company has cash position of $940 million in Sept, sufficient to conclude Horizonte 2 project, pay minimum dividends through 2018
* CEO says company continues to seek strategic options for mergers in pulp sector Further company coverage: (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Reese Ewing)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
