版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 22:50 BJT

BRIEF-Petrobras to deploy one production unit a year in Libra field

Oct 27 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) says on Thursday:

* Plans to deploy one new production platform every year to develop Libra field

* First of four production units to be running in 2020 with 180,000 bpd capacity Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐