BRIEF-Petrobras' Transpetro says cancels 17 ship orders - executive

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Oct 27 President of Transpetro, the logistics arm of Brazilian oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) , Antonio Silvino says on Thursday:
* Transpetro unit canceled 17 ships to be built as part of fleet modernization plan
* Transpetro unit is in talks with Brookfield regarding new contracts after the sale of Petrobras' NTS gas pipeline system to a consortiom led by Canada's largest alternative asset manager Further company coverage: (Reporting by Reese Ewing)
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.