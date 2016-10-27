BRIEF-Petrobras' Transpetro says cancels 17 ship orders - executive

Oct 27 President of Transpetro, the logistics arm of Brazilian oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) , Antonio Silvino says on Thursday:

* Transpetro unit canceled 17 ships to be built as part of fleet modernization plan

* Transpetro unit is in talks with Brookfield regarding new contracts after the sale of Petrobras' NTS gas pipeline system to a consortiom led by Canada's largest alternative asset manager Further company coverage: (Reporting by Reese Ewing)