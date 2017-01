Oct 26 Statoil ASA

* Oil producer Statoil Brazil CEO Pal Eitrheim says company has cut break even point on Peregrino offshore oil project to $45 a barrel from $70/bbl in 2 years

* Statoil Brazil CEO says extremely encouraged by oil, gas regulatory changes by Brazil government

* Statoil Brazil CEO says company seeks to be leading foreign oil & gas production in Brazil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)