BRIEF-Brazil BNDES cuts local content requirements on financing

Sept 30 (Reuters) -

* Brazil BNDES president Maria Silvia Bastos says investments will not recover unless country resolves fiscal issues

* Brazil BNDES president Bastos says no need to discuss whether lender is big or small, but whether it is efficient

* Brazil BNDES president Bastos says local content requirements for BNDES funding fell from 60 percent to 50 percent

* Brazil BNDES president Bastos says lender continues to discuss local content requirement with government (Reporting by Aluisio Alves)