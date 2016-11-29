BRIEF-Brazil's Vale says near deal on fertilizers unit

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 Vale SA
* Brazil's Vale says near deal on fertilizers unit divestment
* Brazil's Vale says positive on electric car development; sees increased nickel demand for bateries in near future
* Brazil's Vale CEO Murilo Ferreira says positive regarding the renewal of shareholders agreement in 2016
* Brazil's Vale CEO says iron ore streaming deal is an option
* Brazil's Vale CEO says agreement regarding Samarco dam disaster is being respected Further company coverage: (Reporting by Christian Plumb)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.