公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 30日 星期三

BRIEF-Brazil's Vale says near deal on fertilizers unit

Nov 29 Vale SA

* Brazil's Vale says near deal on fertilizers unit divestment

* Brazil's Vale says positive on electric car development; sees increased nickel demand for bateries in near future

* Brazil's Vale CEO Murilo Ferreira says positive regarding the renewal of shareholders agreement in 2016

* Brazil's Vale CEO says iron ore streaming deal is an option

* Brazil's Vale CEO says agreement regarding Samarco dam disaster is being respected Further company coverage: (Reporting by Christian Plumb)

