BRIEF-Credit Suisse prices Applus+ at 7.85 euros per share

June 9 Applus Services SA

* Credit Suisse says prices share placement in Spanish testing and certification company Applus+ at 7.85 euros per share, a discount of around 2 percent to Thursday's closing price, to raise a total of 142.6 million euros ($161.4 million).

* The investment bank earlier said it was placing 18 million shares on behalf of Carlyle investment vehicle Azul Holding, around 14 percent of the company's share capital.

* Azul Holding will have no shares in the company following the placement, the bank said. Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8837 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; editing by Rodrigo de Miguel)