BRIEF-Banco Popular adds 10 banks as underwriters for rights issue

May 27 Spain's Banco Popular :

* Says has added 10 banks as underwriters for its 2.5 billion euros ($2.78 billion) rights issue

* Popular picks up BBVA, Banco Santander, Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, HSBC, Credit Suisse, Sociéte Générale and Nomura. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8989 euros) (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)