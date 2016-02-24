版本:
BRIEF-Iberdrola CFO says waiting on Siemens-Gamesa merger final terms

Feb 24 Spain's Iberdrola CFO Jose Sainz Armada:

* Says the company is still waiting to see the final terms on the planned merger of Siemens with Gamesa

* Says Iberdrola plans to maintain its dividend policy in line with results, with a payout of between 65 percent and 75 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)

