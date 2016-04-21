版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 21日 星期四

BRIEF-Mexico's Carso buys 141,735 shares in Spain's FCC for 7.6 eur/share

April 21 Mexico's Grupo Carso :

* Says it has acquired 141,735 shares in Spain's FCC for 7.5993 euros ($8.58) per share Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/22Ptr5x] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8855 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)

