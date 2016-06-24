版本:
BRIEF-Spain's Sabadell, owner of UK's TSB, says strategy unchanged after Brexit vote

June 24 Chairman of Spain's Banco Sabadell, owner of British bank TSB:

* Chairman Josep Oliu says bank's strategy in Britain has not changed after Britain voted to leave the European Union

* Says he hopes new relations between Britain and European Union will safeguard free trade and the free movement of capital

* Says he hopes new relations between Britain and EU will guarantee positive economic performance in the medium and long-term

* Says in statement that Brexit can give way to period of short-term uncertainty Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid newsroom)

