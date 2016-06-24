BRIEF-Spain's Sabadell, owner of UK's TSB, says strategy unchanged after Brexit vote

June 24 Chairman of Spain's Banco Sabadell,
owner of British bank TSB:
* Chairman Josep Oliu says bank's strategy in Britain has
not changed after Britain voted to leave the European Union
* Says he hopes new relations between Britain and European
Union will safeguard free trade and the free movement of capital
* Says he hopes new relations between Britain and EU will
guarantee positive economic performance in the medium and
long-term
* Says in statement that Brexit can give way to period of
short-term uncertainty
