BRIEF-Carlos Slim's takeover offer over Spain's FCC cleared by watchdog

June 29 Fomento De Construcciones Y Contratas Sa

* Carlos Slim's takeover offer over the Spanish building and infrastructures company has been cleared by the stock market watchdog

* Offer was formulated at 7.60 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Madrid Newsroom)

