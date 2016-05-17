版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 17日 星期二 14:28 BJT

BRIEF-Spain's Grifols takes 20 percent of Singulex for $50 mln

May 17 Grifols SA :

* Says it has acquired 20 percent of the U.S. firm Singulex for $50 million after subscribing to the company's capital hike Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1TFJ6zg] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)

