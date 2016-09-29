BRIEF-Spain's Cellnex says buys Shere Group for 393 million euros

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 29 Cellnex Telecom Sa :
* Says signs deal with Arcus Infrastructure Partners to buy 100 percent of Shere group, owner of communications towers and wireless sites, for 393 million euros ($440.67 million)
* Says Shere Group manages 1,004 telecom tower sites, 464 of the in the Netherlands and 540 in the UK, which will contribute expected revenues of about 29 million euros ($32.52 million) on a full year basis
* Says the transaction will be financed through available cash Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8918 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.