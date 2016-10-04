版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 21:22 BJT

BRIEF-IFM fund agrees with OHL Mexico to raise stake in OPI to 49 pct

Oct 4 (Reuters) -

* OHL's Mexican unit said that IFM fund had agreed to increase stake in Organización de Proyectos Infraestructra (OPI) to 49 percent from the previous 24.99 pct

* IFM fund will pay OHL Mexico 8.6 billion Mexican pesos, around 400 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐