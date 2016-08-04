版本:
BRIEF-CFTC orders Barclays Capital to pay $800,000 for supervision failures

Aug 4 (Reuters) -

* CFTC says Barclays Capital's failures are related to the processing of fees charged customers for trading and clearing Chicago Mercantile Exchange products from Jan. 2011 to April 2015

* CFTC orders Barclays Capital Inc to pay $800,000 for supervision failures (Reporting By Tim Ahman and Susan Heavey)

